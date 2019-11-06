BlackRock TCP offsets repayments with originations in Q3

BlackRock TCP (NASDAQ:TCPC) Q3 net investment income of $25.3M, or 43 cents per share, rises from $24.5M, or 42 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

The current quarter's per-share results beat the average analyst estimate of 40 cents.

"While our income reflected significant repayments, we were able to offset those repayments with another quarter of strong originations," said Chairman and CEO Howard Levkowitz.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $18.4M, or 31 cents per share.

Net assets per share of $13.59 at Sept. 30, 2019 declined from $13.64 at June 30, 2019.

Total acquisitions during the quarter were $176.0M and total dispositions were $180.6M; portfolio reached a record 105 companies as of Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

