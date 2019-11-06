Vulcan Materials drops as 2020 shipments guidance disappoints

Vulcan Materials (VMC -4.3% ) tumbles at the open after missing Q3 earnings expectations while revenues rose 14% Y/Y to $1.42B.

Q3 Aggregates segment sales gained 15% Y/Y to $1.13B, gross profit rose 18% to $357M and unit margins increased 9% to $5.87/ton, driven by healthy demand for transportation related construction.

VMC also reaffirms guidance for full-year earnings, forecasting EPS of $4.55-$5.05, in line with $4.86 analyst consensus estimate, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.25B-$1.33B.

Full-year capex expectations remain at $250M for core operating and maintenance capital and $200M for internal growth projects.

For 2020, VMC's preliminary outlook for aggregates shipments points to low-to-mid single digit growth.