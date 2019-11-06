Fox buying Nexstar stations in Seattle, Milwaukee

Fox (FOX -1% , FOXA -1.1% ) has an agreement to acquire three TV stations from Nexstar Media Group (NXST -2.5% ) for about $350M.

Two stations (KCPQ and KZJO) are in Seattle, while WITI is in Milwaukee; both markets align with Fox's sports rights, "creating significant opportunities for growth and collaboration," says Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

The deal expands Fox Television Studios' market presence to 14 of the top 15 DMAs.

Part of the deal has Fox agreeing to sell Nexstar two stations in Charlotte, N.C., for about $45M.