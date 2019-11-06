Analysts praise Five9 earnings, split on valuation

Roth maintains a Buy rating on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and raises the target from $62 to $70 after yesterday's Q3 report beat Street estimates.

The firm says the results indicate Five9's outlook for "continued accelerated growth appears intact."

Roth sees the "premium" valuation as "supportable, and possibly extensible for long- term investors if guidance proves conservative" as the firm expects.

Rosenblatt (Neutral) remains concerned about valuation and lowers its FIVN target from $73 to $66, but praises the "outstanding" quarter that "meaningfully beat" expectations.