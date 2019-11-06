Boeing CEO speaks at NYT DealBook Conference

Boeing (BA) will more readily ground planes in the event of future accidents, CEO Dennis Muilenburg told The New York Times DealBook Conference in New York.

Asked whether he's "thought about resigning" due to the 737 MAX crisis, he said, "it's fare to say that I've thought about it. But that's not in my character."

"I don't see running away from issue as fixing it. I feel obligated to work with the team... that's what really it's about. As long as the board allows me to serve in this role, I intend to serve in it."