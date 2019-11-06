ArQule down 17% on early-stage data on ARQ 531

ArQule (ARQL -17.2% ) slumps on increased volume in early trade in apparent response to a just-released abstract on blood cancer candidate ARQ 531, a reversible BTK inhibitor, that will be presented at ASH next month.

Interim results from a dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial showed partial responses in 10 patients, mostly in the higher dose cohorts. On the safety front, however, there were serious and life-threatening treatment-related adverse events, including decreased neutrophil count, febrile neutropenia, cellulitis, decreased platelet count, increased lipase and rash. The highest dose of 75 mg once-daily appeared to be too toxic so the 65 mg dose will be used in the expansion phase, although one patient experienced dose-limiting toxicity with 65 mg (serious rash).