Stocks open lower in quiet early trade

Stocks edge into the red at the open, as investors continue to pause following the quick run-up to record highs; S&P and Dow both -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.2%.
European markets also show little movement, with France's CAC +0.2%, Germany's DAX flat and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4%.
In U.S. corporate news, CVS Health (+4.5%), Humana (+2.2%) and Wendy's (+0.7%) all open higher after each beat earnings expectations and raised their full-year earnings guidance, while Xerox (+3.2%) reportedly is considering a stock-and-cash offer for HP (+10.1%).
Looking at the S&P 500 sectors, energy (-1.6%), materials (-0.4%) and industrials (-0.3%) are today's early laggards, while the defensive-oriented real estate (+0.8%), utilities (+0.4%), health care (+0.3%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) sectors groups start out with modest gains.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.60% and the 10-year yield down 5 bps to 1.82%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.87.
WTI crude oil -0.1% to $57.15/bbl.
