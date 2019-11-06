Stocks open lower in quiet early trade

Stocks edge into the red at the open, as investors continue to pause following the quick run-up to record highs; S&P and Dow both -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.2% .

European markets also show little movement, with France's CAC +0.2% , Germany's DAX flat and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, CVS Health ( +4.5% ), Humana ( +2.2% ) and Wendy's ( +0.7% ) all open higher after each beat earnings expectations and raised their full-year earnings guidance, while Xerox ( +3.2% ) reportedly is considering a stock-and-cash offer for HP ( +10.1% ).

Looking at the S&P 500 sectors, energy ( -1.6% ), materials ( -0.4% ) and industrials ( -0.3% ) are today's early laggards, while the defensive-oriented real estate ( +0.8% ), utilities ( +0.4% ), health care ( +0.3% ) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ) sectors groups start out with modest gains.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.60% and the 10-year yield down 5 bps to 1.82%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.87.