Relief rally for Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators (LL +3.5% ) shoots higher despite missing estimates on both lines of its Q3 report and reducing its full-year comparable sales guidance (-2% to 0% vs. ~0% prior).

Investors may have taken a defensive position into the earnings report not sure of how the company's tariff mitigation strategies would play out. During the quarter, LL's adjusted gross margin was up 30 bps Y/Y despite higher tariff-related costs and with an increased mix of lower margin installation sales.

