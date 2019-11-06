Airbnb loses ground in Jersey City

Nov. 06, 2019 10:16 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)ABNBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Airbnb (AIRB) hits another local regulatory setback as residents of Jersey City vote in favor of stricter regulations on short-term rentals.
  • The regulations will require permits and prohibit using a property as a short-term rental for more than 60 nights a year if the owner isn't on site. Rent-controlled properties won't be able to obtain a short-term rental permit.
  • Airbnb only has about 3,000 listings in Jersey City, but the battle came as AIRB fights a crackdown in NYC, its largest market.
  • AIRB, which plans to go public next year, reportedly spent $4.2M in fighting the Jersey City regulations.
