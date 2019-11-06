Petrobras, Chinese companies win largest block in Brazil rights auction

A consortium led by Petrobras (PBR -1.3% ) and including China's Cnooc (CEO +0.8% ) and CNODC was awarded the most promising block in Brazil's transfer of rights auction, Reuters reports.

The Buzios oil block was won by the companies by offering the minimum profit oil allowed for that area, of 23.24%.

But PBR shares are lower, as it won the Buzios block and the Itapu block without any rival bids.

The lack of competition underscored the costly terms of the huge auction, which kept away several major oil firms.