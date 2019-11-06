Bombardier sets timetable for Swiss Railways delivery

"Bombardier ((OTCQX:BDRAF -3.4% ), (OTCQX:BDRBF -1.1% )) has now delivered a total of 25 of the FV-Dosto trains, which is in line with the defined delivery schedule. By summer 2021, the entire fleet of (62) trains will have been delivered," the company said in a statement.

SBB awarded Bombardier the 1.9B Swiss franc ($1.91B), 59-train contract in 2010, but the first deliveries were made only in 2018. Due to the problems, Bombardier agreed to add three more trains free of charge as compensation.