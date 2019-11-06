Bombardier sets timetable for Swiss Railways delivery

"Bombardier ((OTCQX:BDRAF -3.4%), (OTCQX:BDRBF -1.1%)) has now delivered a total of 25 of the FV-Dosto trains, which is in line with the defined delivery schedule. By summer 2021, the entire fleet of (62) trains will have been delivered," the company said in a statement.
SBB awarded Bombardier the 1.9B Swiss franc ($1.91B), 59-train contract in 2010, but the first deliveries were made only in 2018. Due to the problems, Bombardier agreed to add three more trains free of charge as compensation.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on BDRAF