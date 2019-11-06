Vince Holdings +7% after acquiring two new brands

Vince Holdings (NYSE:VNCE) announces that it landed Rebecca Taylor and Parker in a $19.7M deal that closed on November 3.
Rebecca Taylor and Parker are described as contemporary women's brands distributed to high-end department and specialty stores worldwide as well as through their own branded e-commerce sites and in six Rebecca Taylor retail locations.
Combined sales for Rebecca Taylor and Parker were ~$84M for the twelve-month period that ended on ended on February 2.
The acquisition is expected to be dilutive to FY19 earnings.
Vince says it's creating a diversified portfolio of highly recognized and distinct contemporary brands with this acquisition.
Shares of Vince are up 6.88%.
Source: Press Release
