Phillips 66 sees full-year capex of $3.3B-$3.6B

At its investor day, Phillips 66 (PSX +0.1% ) says it expects FY 2019 adjusted capital spending of $3.3B-$3.6B and estimates FY 2020 adjusted capex of $3B-$3.5B.

PSX reiterates its long-term objective of reinvesting 60% of operating cash flow back into the business and returning 40% to shareholders.

The company also says it expects its growth and return investments, as well as its AdvantEdge66 program to unlock value through technology and value chain optimization, will increase mid-cycle EBITDA by $2B by 2022.