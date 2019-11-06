Constellation Pharma up 152% on positive CPI-0610 data

Thinly traded Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST +151.7% ) is up on a healthy 16x surge in volume in the early going in reaction to preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, MANIFEST, evaluating BET protein inhibitor CPI-0610, combined with Incyte's (INCY -0.2% ) Jakafi (ruxolitinib), in myelofibrosis (MF) patients.

The combination showed a generally favorable safety profile with early clinical activity. All four evaluable patients achieved at least a 35% reduction in spleen volume and at least a 50% improvement in total symptom score (TSS) as early as three months after treatment. Suppression of pro-inflammatory proteins (IL-8, IL-18 and C-reactive protein) were also observed.

CPI-0610 showed encouraging action in JAK inhibitor-naive anemic MF patients, a population with a poor prognosis, as well as ruxolitinib-refractory MF patients.

The primary completion date of MANIFEST is August 2021.