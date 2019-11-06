Luna Innovations rallies 12.9% post Q3 results

Luna Innovations (LUNA +12.9% ) post Q3 results as it continued the strong momentum from the beginning of the fiscal year.

Revenues from Technology development were $6.5M (+22%) and Products and licensing were $11.9M (+122%).

Q3 overall margin: Gross profit increased 650 bps to 50.4%; operating increased 262 bps to 8.04% and adj. EBITDA increased 707 bps to 15.8%.

SG&A expenses were $5.8M (+81.3% Y/Y) with R&D expenses of $2M (+135.6% Y/Y).

Cash and equivalents of $21.4M.

2019 Outlook: Revenue of $69-70M; Adj. EBITDA of $8.2-8.6M.

“This was truly a quarter of noteworthy accomplishments, including continued margin expansion and reporting our eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit, Y/Y growth in revenues” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna.

Previously: Luna Innovations EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Nov. 05 2019)