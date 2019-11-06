ASML delayed EUV shipment to China - Nikkei

ASML (ASML -1.3% ) has delayed delivering an order for a EUV chip tool to Chinese company Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, according to Nikkei sources.

The order was placed last April and the delivery was scheduled for late 2019 with the installation to be completed by mid-2020. The shipment is now "pending later notice."

Sources say ASML doesn't want to upset the U.S. government by sending advanced chip tools to China but also doesn't want to upset customers in China, the fastest-growing tech market.

ASML says that "a request for the renewal/extension of the export license for EUV to China is currently being processed by the Dutch government. Pending this process we cannot ship EUV to China."