CPI Card Group recovers some from yesterday's drop

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) bounces up 9.3% following a 22% decline yesterday.

The company reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $12.3M, up 34% Y/Y.

CFO John Lowe said the company believes it has enough cash and operating cash flows to support its business plan.

President and CEO Scott Sheirman points to a strong performance at its U.S. Debit and Credit segment, which had 7% net sales growth and expanding operating margins.

U.S. Debit and Credit net sales of $51.5M increased by 7.3% Y/Y and the segment's adjusted EBITDA of $11.4M improved by 25%.

U.S. Prepaid Debit net sales of $20.5M fell by 3.5% Y/Y and adjusted EBITDA of $8.34M fell by 5.5%.

Q3 net loss from continuing operations of $0.7M, or 6 cents per share, compares with a net loss of $1.1M, or 10 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter; EPS consensus estimate is 6 cents.

