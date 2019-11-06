Performance Food Group beat Q1 estimates

Performance Food Group (PFGC +4.3% ) reports total case volume rose 10.7% in Q1.

Performance Foodservice net sales increased 7.8% to $3.93B, driven by an increase in cases sold, including independent case growth of 5.6% and solid independent customer demand for Performance Brands.

Vistar net sales advanced 158.9% to $2.31B, driven by the acquisition of Eby-Brown and strong sales growth in the segment’s corrections, vending, theater and office coffee service channels.

Gross margin rate declined 170 bps to 11.4%, reflects Eby-Brown’s lower margins.

Operating margin rate slipped 10 bps to 1%.

Adjusted EBITDA expanded 33.7% to $127.7M.

FY2020 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA: +10% to +14%; Adjusted diluted EPS: +5% to +10%.

