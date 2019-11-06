Kroger sized up after analyst day update

Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on Kroger (KR -1.4% ) after taking in the company's analyst day event. A couple of the firm's key takeaway are listed below.

"2020 guidance is above consensus expectations into the day, and anticipated fuel and pharmacy headwinds imply stability in core supermarket operations."

"Price investment commentary was particularly benign, with incremental focus on targeted promotions and fuel rewards as vehicles for investment and an expectation that cost savings should offset at least some COGS investment."

"Alternative profit streams remain an explicit driver of KR profit dollars (in contrast to some competitors) with a sizable media opportunity the most compelling, in our view."

CS lifts its price target on Kroger by $1 to $30 vs. the sell-side average PT of $27.52.

