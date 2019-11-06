Trevali eyes $80M Namibia expansion, moves operations down cost curve; shares jump 8%

Trevali (OTCQX:TREVF +7.5% ) launched a “transformative improvement program”, dubbed T90, which aims to move its operations down the cost curve.

The company is targeting $50M in pre-tax yearly sustainable efficiencies over the next two years, culminating in all-in sustaining costs falling to $0.90/lb by the beginning of 2022.

T90 would also require an investment of between $60M - $80M in the Rosh Pinah mine, in Namibia, stating production will boost by 60% to 80%, reduce unit costs, and improve recoveries and concentrate grades.

Reported Q3 zinc production at 106.8M pounds; its C1 cash costs came in at $0.84/lb and AISC at $0.96/lb.

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.5M, underpinned by sales volumes of 111.1M pounds of zinc payable and reduction of 7.6M pounds of inventory.

Revenues increased by 19% Y/Y, owing to a 19% increase in quarterly zinc payable sales.

Posted narrower net loss of $16.1M, down from $30.8M last year

