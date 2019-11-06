Amneal in-licenses myasthenia gravis candidate from Kashiv Bio

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX -18.6% ) inks an agreement with privately held Kashiv BioSciences for exclusive U.S. rights to Phase 2-stage K127 (pyridostigmine) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by weakness in the skeletal muscles.

Under the terms of the deal, Kashiv will be responsible for all development and clinical work to support a U.S. marketing application while Amneal will file the NDA and commercialize, if approved.

Amneal will pay Kashiv $1.5M upfront, up to $16.5M in milestones and tiered low-double-digit-to-mid-teens royalties on net sales.

Shares are down in reaction to its Q3 report and guidance cut.