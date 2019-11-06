Vitamin Shoppe spills last earnings report before buyout

Vitamin Shoppe (VSI +0.1% ) reports a 7.7% drop in comparable sales for Q3. Despite the lower sales leverage, gross margin improved 70 bps to 31.8% of sales as product margin improvement of 70 bps offset by deleverage in occupancy,

SG&A as a percentage was 30.9% vs. 29.7% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $13.2M vs. $14.4M a year ago.

The acquisition of Vitamin Shoppe by Franchise Group is still on track for Q4 pending shareholder approval. VSI trades a few pennies below the deal price.

Previously: Vitamin Shoppe EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)