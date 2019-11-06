U.S. collects $7B of tariffs in September, up 59% Y/Y - WSJ

The U.S. pulled in a record $7B in import tariffs in September as new duties were implemented on apparel, tools, electronics, and other consumer goods from China, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing analysis of Commerce Department data by economic consulting firm Trade Partnership.

That figure is up 9% from August and more than 59% higher vs. September 2018.

The data was released by Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, a coalition of business and agricultural groups that oppose the tariffs.

The tariffs are paid by importers in the U.S., though President Trump often says that China pays them.

More than $5B was collected on imports from China in September, with tariffs on imports from the rest of world bringing in ~$2B.

The tariffs also lead to other indirect costs, Dan Anthony, vice president of the Trade Partnership, told the WSJ.

“This is very much the low-end estimate of costs, because there’s also costs associated with shifting suppliers, shifting to higher-cost sources, that aren’t going to show up in the data,” he said.

