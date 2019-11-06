Nu Skin -15% after guidance limps in

Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) fall sharply after setting guidance below expectations.

The company anticipates Q4 revenue of $570M to $590M vs. $642M consensus and EPS of $0.68 to $0.75 vs. $0.91 consensus.

China was a major topic on the firm's earnings call (39 mentions on the transcript), with execs highlighting some of the challenges in the region, but maintaining a confident tone for the future.

Shares of Nu Skin are down 14.66% to trade at their lowest level since early August.

Previously: Nu Skin EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)