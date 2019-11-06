Gates Industrial up 12% on Q3 results; reaffirms FY19 guidance

Gates Industrial (GTES +12.1% ) reports 10% Y/Y decline in Q3 sales to $746.6M. Company says results were in line with expectations and reflect the continued economic and trade uncertainty across the key regions they serve.

Power Transmission Segment sales $474.4M (-7.4% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin of 21% down by 220 bps .

Fluid Power Segment sales $272.2M (-13.8% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin of 16.6% down by 310 bps .

Q3 Gross margin declined by 300 bps to 36.5%; and operating margin declined by 395 bps to 10.3%.

Adj. EBITDA was $145M (-19.9% Y/Y); and margin was 19.4% down by 245 bps .

Net cash provided by operations YTD was $145.2M, compare to $142.3M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook, reaffirmed: Core revenue to decline in range of 5% to 7%; Adj. EBITDA in range of $590M to $630M; Capex of ~$110M; and FCF conversion greater than 80% of Adj. net income.

