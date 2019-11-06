Landmark Infrastructure slides 9.7% after Q3 miss

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) slumps 9.7% after Q3 rental revenue of $14.4M misses the consensus estimate of $15.2M and declines 18% from the year-ago quarter.

The rental revenue decline is mostly due to the contribution of assets to the Landmark/Brookfield joint venture in September 2018, which aren't consolidated into LMRK's results, and the June 2019 sale of a portfolio of assets.

Q3 GAAP EPS of 3 cents misses the consensus estimate of 12 cents and falls from $3.71 in Q2 2018; current quarter EPS includes an unrealized loss from derivatives of $2.19M.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 32 cents fell from 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

“We are making further progress with our development strategy and anticipate placing assets into service in the fourth quarter of 2019,” said Tim Brazy, CEO of the Partnership's general partner.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

