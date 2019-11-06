Sinclair Broadcast -4.1% as new revenues disappoint

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is 4.1% lower after its Q3 revenues, juiced by the acquisition of 21 regional sports networks, still fell short of analyst consensus.

Related expenses meant the company swung to a loss. Operating income fell to -$6M from a prior-year $158M, due to $214M in nonrecurring costs for transaction fees, legal, litigation and regulatory costs.

And that led to a net loss of $60M vs. year-ago income of $64M.

Revenues rose 47%, to $1.125B. Media revenues rose 47% to $1.07B; political revenues fell to $6M from $70M in a non-election year; and distribution revenues rose to $679M from $331M. Revenues from digital businesses rose 36%.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $1.6B-$1.625B (light of consensus for $1.67B) and operating income of $287M-$308M.

