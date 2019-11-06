Tengiz expansion cost too high, Kazakh energy minister says

Chevron's (CVX -0.9% ) increased cost estimate for the Tengiz oilfield expansion is too high and should be reviewed, Kazakhstan's energy minister says.

CVX warned last week that cost overruns had pushed expenses for the Tengiz project by 25% to $45.2B, and partner Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.5% ) also said costs of the giant project would affect its future spending.

The Kazakh government frequently has disputed with its partners in giant projects such as Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak, with a $1.6B dispute regarding the latter in arbitration.

The Tengiz expansion is expected to raise the field's production by 12M mt/year by 2025-26 from the current 29M mt/year.