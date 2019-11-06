Radius Health down 14% on extended timeline for osteoporosis patch

Radius Health (RDUS -14.3% ) is down on 25% higher volume despite reporting Q3 results that beat expectations.

Investors appear to be reacting to an extended timeline for its abaloparatide patch for osteoporosis. Citing slower-than-expected recruitment due to a higher-than-anticipated rejection rate at screening, topline data from its Phase 3 wearABLe study will not be available until H2 2021. A revised enrollment plan is being implemented to address the issue.

Sales of injectable abaloparatide, branded as Tymlos, were $47M in the quarter, up 69%.

Recruitment in the Phase 3 EMERALD trial evaluating elacestrant in patients with ER+/HER2- breast cancer should be completed in Q3 2020. This is the only study that it plans to complete because it intends to divest its oncology assets.

