Coupa Pay platform to accept American Express virtual cards

American Express (AXP +0.6% ) and Coupa Software are set to launch the American Express virtual card as a payment option within Coupa's business spend management platform.

The new payment integration with Coupa Pay, a set of payment and financial solutions within the Coupa BSM platform, is expected to first be available to American Express Corporate customers in the U.K. and Australia in late 2019 and the U.S. in mid-2020.

Businesses will be able to use American Express virtual cards to pay suppliers for spending that goes through the Coupa platform.

Once the business's eligible American Express account is tied to Coupa Pay, virtual cards can automatically be sent to authorized suppliers.