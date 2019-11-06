Facebook planned 'switcharoo' on data change - Reuters

Facebook (FB -0.9% ) in 2012 began cutting off developers' access to user data to press potential rivals while selling the move as focused on user privacy, according to court documents that could help fuel regulatory probes of the company.

Reuters notes that internal emails referred to the strategy as the "Switcharoo Plan," made to offer a benign privacy-focused reason for a move that could squash competition.

A House panel in September sought company records on just this issue (Facebook's decision to bar apps from its social graph).

In the docs, one executive described dividing apps into “three buckets: existing competitors, possible future competitors, [or] developers that we have alignment with on business models."

The documents come from a lawsuit filed by app developer Six4Three that Facebook calls baseless.