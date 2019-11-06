Compass Minerals posts big Q3 earnings miss, cuts full-year EBITDA outlook

Compass Minerals (CMP -4%) slips after reporting weaker than expected Q3 earnings and reducing full-year EBITDA guidance.
CMP says Q3 sales in the Plant Nutrition North America segment rose 6% Y/Y to $44.4M due to increased SOP sales volumes even as average selling prices declined 3%, while revenues in the Plant Nutrition South America segment fell 4% to $135M on lower sales volumes and a 3% drop in average selling prices.
Given Q3 results and lower expectations for the Plant Nutrition businesses, CMP says it is reducing its full-year EBITDA guidance to $300M-$330M; Q3 adjusted EBITDA fell 1% Y/Y to $66.7M.
CMP says it is "evaluating and finalizing an enterprise-wide optimization plan designed to maximize the value of our existing assets and businesses and expect to provide additional details of the plan in early 2020."
