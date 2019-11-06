China Pacific may buy $2B stake in Swiss Re - Bloomberg

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCPK:CHPXF) (OTCPK:CHPXY) is in talks to invest at least $2B for a stake in Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF +2% ), as part of its plan to build partnerships overseas, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal would also call for Swiss Re to spend $500M-$1B for a minority stake in China Pacific, they said.

Meanwhile, Swiss Re sees Asia as an attractive market due to the region's rising middle class.

Talks are at an advanced stage and an agreement may be reached soon, the people told Bloomberg.