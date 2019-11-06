Stocks pull down on delay in U.S.-China pact signing

Stocks take a leg down after a report says that President Trump and China's Xi Jinping won't meet to sign a trade deal until December.
The Nasdaq falls 0.7% and the S&P 500 and Dow each decline 0.3%.
The risk-off sentiment adds to Treasury gains, pushing the 10-year yield down 4 basis points to 1.821%.
Crude oil falls 1.2% to $56.57 per barrel.
Gold gains 0.5% to $1,490.70 per ounce.
Dollar Index is down 0.1% at 97.92.
By S&P 500 sector, energy (-2.1%) and communications services (-0.6%) lead the market lower, while consumer staples (+0.6%) and health care (+0.4%) outperform.
ETFs: SPY, VOO, IVV, SH, SDS, SSO, SPXL, UPRO, SPXU, RSP, YINN, SPXS, TDF, VFINX, YANG, GXC, PGJ
Now read: Lagarde takes reins of the ECB »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on SPY