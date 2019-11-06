Stocks pull down on delay in U.S.-China pact signing

Stocks take a leg down after a report says that President Trump and China's Xi Jinping won't meet to sign a trade deal until December.

The Nasdaq falls 0.7% and the S&P 500 and Dow each decline 0.3% .

The risk-off sentiment adds to Treasury gains, pushing the 10-year yield down 4 basis points to 1.821%.

Crude oil falls 1.2% to $56.57 per barrel.

Gold gains 0.5% to $1,490.70 per ounce.

Dollar Index is down 0.1% at 97.92.

By S&P 500 sector, energy ( -2.1% ) and communications services ( -0.6% ) lead the market lower, while consumer staples ( +0.6% ) and health care ( +0.4% ) outperform.

