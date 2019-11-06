Cardinal Health Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)CAHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (-15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.75B (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cah has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.