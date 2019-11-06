Johnson Controls International Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.35B (-24.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jci has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.