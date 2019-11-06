A different way to look at Macau

Bernstein is out with an interesting take on the Macau casino sector.

The research firm notes the VIP segment accounted for ~70% of Macau gross revenue in 2011, but only accounted for ~41% last year. By 2022, the VIP segment percentage is forecast to fall to 34% of gross revenue.

"As the more stable contribution from mass (and non-gaming) dwarfs VIP contribution and VIP profit contribution shrinks, investor attention will continue to shift away from VIP," notes Bernstein

Some of the ups and down with the Macau sector are linked to the news on junkets, regulatory actions and baccarat action with the VIP part of the business. Meanwhile, mass market revenue is steadier in general and easier to forecast.

