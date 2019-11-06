Seaspan Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.67M (-4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ssw has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.