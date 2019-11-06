WestRock Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETWestRock Company (WRK)WRKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.84B (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, wrk has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.