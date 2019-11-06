CECO Environmental +5% on Q3 results

CECO Environmental (CECE +5.6% ) reported Q3 revenue of 85.27M, a decline of 3.4% Y/Y, organic revenues decreased 1.6% Y/Y.

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 126 bps to 33.7%

Income from operations for the month was $4.06M, compared of loss from operations of $10.44M a year ago. Adj. operating margin was 8.2% up by 90 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $8.4M (+1.2% Y/Y); and margin improved by 45 bps to 9.8%.

Bookings of $115.7M, compared with $97.1M a year ago. Company had Backlog of $237.8M, compared with $182.1M as of December 31, 2018.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $29M and bank debt was $69.4M as of September 30, 2019.

