AmerisourceBergen Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)ABCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.15B (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, abc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.