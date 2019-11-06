Hain Celestial Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $492.07M (-12.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hain has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.