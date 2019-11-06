Ralph Lauren Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.39 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.