Adient Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETAdient plc (ADNT)ADNTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.02B (-3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, adnt has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.