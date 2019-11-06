Keurig Dr Pepper Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, kdp has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Keurig Dr Pepper: Time To Check On The Integration Story