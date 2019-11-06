TreeHouse Foods Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (-22.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ths has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.