Vista Outdoor Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $460.92M (-15.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vsto has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.