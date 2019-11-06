BMW notches 1% gain after earnings

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) closed 1% higher in Frankfurt following an earnings beat and satisfying guidance update.

In its look at the full year, BMW states it's confident of its ability to achieve volume growth in the Automotive segment, where it is targeting a slight increase in the number of deliveries to customers in 2019. Meanwhile, the automaker warns it expects group profit before tax to be significantly below last year's level. "Within a stable business environment, an EBIT margin in the range of 8 to 10 percent remains the set target for the BMW Group," note execs.

The profit hit comes with BMW rolling out more EV models. Production on an electric Mini starts this month and BMW iX3 production is slated for next year.

