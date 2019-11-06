Wolverine World Wide Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $575.68M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, www has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.