Booking Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $44.43 (+17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.07B (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bkng has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward.